Coronavirus Response Fund awards ninth grant round to local organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Coronavirus Response Fund awarded their ninth round of grants this week to local organizations. The total awarded is now close to $1 million.

This week’s grants equaled $42,475 to four local organizations and a group donation for various summer camp programs. The amount awarded since the grants started has no reached $970,556.48.

This week’s grant recipients are:

Columbus Hospice – To purchase PPE, disinfecting supplies and other safety supplies for patients, staff and visitors through August.

Easterseals West Georgia – To provide PPE supplies and equipment, and tuition assistance for families experiencing hardships.

MercyMed of Columbus – Support for eight weeks of COVID testing sites in partnership with other healthcare organizations and churches.

Safehouse Ministries – To support the increased cost of food as well as the increased utility expense and cost of staff supervision for the isolation unit.

Water purchase for summer camps – To support the cost of bottled water throughout the summer at summer camps at Boys and Girls Club,s Girls, Inc., ESP/Head Start, Salvation Army and YMCA, in partnership with Publix and other religious organizations.

According to a statement from the Coronavirus Response Fund, Aflac has stepped forward to offer $100,000 to match donations to the Coronavirus Response Fund 1:1, up to $2,000 per individual contribution. Donations will continue to be accepted at https://www.cfcv.com/coronavirus, giving people a chance to support organizations helping our most vulnerable populations through this crisis.

“It’s such a privilege for us at the Community Foundation and United Way to be able to help our community members be generous to their neighbors through the Coronavirus Response Fund,” commented Betsy Covington, president and CEO of Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. “We’ve waived our normal admin fees for this work, because we see how critical it is to keep every dollar that comes in flowing right back out to help support those who find themselves in need during this crisis. Many of those people are experiencing need for the first time, and we want them to feel the full love of this community.”