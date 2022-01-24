Cougar Minute – January 24, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Angelica Jenkins, a senior from Douglasville, GA. The events she highlights include:

There’s still time to register your little one for the spring “At Home in Nature” and “Little Naturalists” programs at Oxbow Meadows. The spring programs feature discovery, experimenting, crafting and exploring the outdoors. Registration is available online at oxbow.columbusstate.edu.



Music Under the Dome at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center is back for its spring season! “Imaginative Images” on February 1 will present a series of works from an eclectic mix of composers from around the world. Visually designed by CSU faculty members, the event is sure to be a night of inspiration. Get tickets online at ccssc.org/events.



Men’s and women’s basketball are back in the Lumpkin Center this Wednesday and Saturday! Kids under 18, CSU students, faculty and staff are free to all home games. Find the full list of events and get your tickets at csucougars.com.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to www.columbusstate.edu