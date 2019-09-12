CPD and DFCS are asking the public for help finding missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department and the Department of Family and Children Services are asking for public help finding Christian Newsome, a missing 15-year-old.

Christian was last seen in the 700 block of 23rd Street wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans, police say. he has braces and a cast on his right arm. He is described as 5’9″ and weighing 145 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair.

Police are asking that anyone with information on where Christian might be to call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.