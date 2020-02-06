CPD cancel BOLO for teen who ran away from DFCS custody in October 2019

UPDATE: The Columbus Police Department has reported that Mariah Walton, a teen who had absconded from Department of Family and Children Services custody in October 2019 has been located safe.

To that end, the BOLO for Mariah Walton has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/10/2020: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department and the Department of Family and Children Services are searching for a teen who ran away from DFCS custody.

Mariah Walton, 16, was last seen near Wynnton Road and 13th Street, wearing a pink tank top with gray sweatpants. Police say she absconded from DFCS custody.

Mariah wears her hair in a ponytail, according to police.

If you have information about her whereabouts, CPD asks that you contact them by calling 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.