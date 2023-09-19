COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department and Rally Point Harley-Davidson are inviting Columbus locals to attend its 4th annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rally Point Harley Davidson located at 3230 Williams Rd.

CPD says that the event will be “an unforgettable experience for motorcycle enthusiasts while supporting a noble cause.”

According to CPD, the event is more than just about riding, it’s about making a difference. All proceeds accumulated from the event will be donated to the Special Olympics Georgia to help “empower and inspire athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Admission to the event is free for anyone interested in spectating. For motorcyclists interested in participating in the skills course will have to pay a $50 registration fee.

Interested motorcyclists can register online here.