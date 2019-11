COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing local woman. Tamara Elaine Regulus, 43, was last heard from on Nov. 13 after receiving a call from Mr. Regulus.

Police say that Mrs. Regulus was reportedly driving a gold 2015 Ford Fusion with a Georgia tag reading RMY8195.

CPD is asking that anyone with information about Mrs. Regulus’s whereabouts contact the police at 911 or call the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.