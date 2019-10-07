CPD is asking for public help finding a missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public to help them find a teenager first reported missing on May 8.

Jaheim Thomas, 15, was first reported missing by his family after running away from home in May.

Columbus police believe he may be staying in the Wilson Apartments area, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black stripe, a gray beanie, and black air max sneakers.

Jaheim is described as 5’8″ and weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

CPD asks that anyone with information that may help them find Jaheim to call 911 or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.