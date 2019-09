The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public to help find McKenzie Walker, a missing 15-year-old girl. She was last seen in the area near 2100 Comer Avenue.

McKenzie is described as 5’4″ and weighing in at 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police are asking that if anyone has information that could help them find her to call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.