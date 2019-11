COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for missing teen Jessica Flynn, 16, last seen on Nov. 26 around 1:00 a.m.

Jessica was last seen at her home in the 3900 block of N. Linden Drive, wearing a grey hoodie with the word “Senior” on the front and grey yoga pants with a green stripe on them.

Jessica has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5’01.”

Police ask that if anyone knows where Jessica may be, contact CPD at 911 or call the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.