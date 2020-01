COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has issued a BOLO and is asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl, last seen Jan. 24.

Erika Hughes was last seen in the 3400 block of 8th Avenue. Police say her closthign description is unknown, but she is described as 5’2″, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Erika’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Columbus Police at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.