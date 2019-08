The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old named Jamil Thornton.

Thornton reportedly escaped from the Muscogee County Division of Family and Children Services on August 3. He was last seen near Valleybrook Road.

Police say “there is no clothing description” for Thornton.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Jamil Thornton, police ask that you call CPD at 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-4992.