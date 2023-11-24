COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With various sales from across numerous stores offered during Black Friday, the Columbus Police Department is offering tips on how to “have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience!”
CPD provided the following tips to “ensure a secure shopping experience:”
- Park in well-lit areas and lock your car.
- Keep valuables out of sight and lock purchases in your trunk.
- Stay aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity.
- Shop in groups and have a plan in case you get separated.
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash—use cards or mobile payments when possible.