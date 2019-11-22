CPD puts out BOLO for local missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has put a Be on the Look Out notice up for a missing local teenager.

Police say Shakela Upshaw, 17, was last seen on Nov. 4 in the 1st Avenue area. She is described as wearing a light black jacket and blue jeans, with bornw hair and brown eyes.

Shakela may have had her hair in two puffs, according to police. She is 5’9″ and weighs 120 pounds, according to police.

The public is urged to call the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or the main police department at 911 if they have information about Shakela’s whereabouts.