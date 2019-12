COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing local woman last seen on Nov. 29 on Talbotton Road.

Police say that the friends and family of Linda Wiggins-Smith, 63, are concerned for her safety. She was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Talbotton Road on Friday, Nov. 29.

Wiggins-Smith is described as 5’5″, with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Police ask that anyone who knows where she might be calls 911 or contacts the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.