CPD searching for missing teen Tristen Lavon Walker, Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searchign for a missing teen last seen on Jan. 21.

Tristen Lavon Walker, Jr., 15, was last seen in the Ridgeview Drive area around 5:40 p.m. Police say he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and tan suede shoes.

Tristen is described as 5’6″ with brown eyes and black hair with short twists, with the sides of his head shaved. Police say he wears a short necklace with the letter “T” on it.

Anyone with information about Tristen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police at 911, or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.