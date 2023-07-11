COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is inviting locals to participate in the department’s 15th Annual Pistol Match on July 15.

The event, which is also a fundraiser, is aimed at supporting the Georgia Special Olympics, and the fundraiser, according to CPD, “will bring together law enforcement officers and community members for a day of friendly competition all while raising funds for a worthy cause.”

The event provides an opportunity for participants to showcase their marksmanship skills and compete against others in a controlled environment. CPD says that “experienced firearm instructors and range safety officers” will be present at the event to ensure the safety of those competing in the event.

To participate, interested individuals are required to pay a $25 entry fee, and CPD says all proceeds collected from the event will be donated to the Georgia Special Olympics, a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training, competitions, and events for individuals with disabilities.

For more information about the upcoming pistol match or to register for the event, contact Sgt. Angela Florence at 706-225-4101 or Cpl. Paul Moody at 706-225-4104.

