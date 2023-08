COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD’s Property Crimes Unit is set to host an event to discuss financial crimes, including fraud, scams, and other related incidents locals could fall victim to.

CPD says the event is free and open to the public and will be held at Covenant Woods at 5242 Woodruff Farm Road on Aug. 30, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Interested individuals can signup by contacting Jennifer Brown at 706-561-1401 or jbrown@covenantwoodsretirement.com