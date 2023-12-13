COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Property and Financial Crimes Unit is warning locals about an ongoing law enforcement impersonator phone scam and offers tips on how to deal with scammer related calls.

The property and financial crimes unit says that they were recently made aware of a phone a scam where scammers are pretending to be a CPD officer.

Apparently, the scammers are calling and claiming to be a sergeant with CPD. The scammers also claim that potential victims failed to appear for a “federal subpoena” and that the person has a warrant out for their arrest.

CPD says that officers will never call and request payment to “get rid of” an arrest warrant. Officers will also not ask for payment via gift cards, Bitcoin, or wire transfers for anything.

The phone number associated with the scam CPD said has a local area code and CPD believes it is a “spoofed” number.

CPD says if anyone receives similar scam-like phone calls, to hang up, go to the Federal Trade Commission website and enter the phone number. The Federal Trade Commission keeps track of fake and spoofed scammer phone numbers in a database.