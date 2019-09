UPDATE: The Columbus Police Department says William Hunter Starling has been located and is in good health.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding William Hunter Starling. William has been missing since May 14, 2018.

The missing teenager is described as 5’7″ and 154 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Columbus Police ask that anyone with information on William’s whereabouts call 911 or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.