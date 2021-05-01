Creating a buzz at Victory Garden

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Turn Around Columbus partnered with the Mallard Family Foundation on May 1, 2021 to teach students about the importance of bees in our every day lives. Turn Around Columbus is a nonprofit organization that has a mission of empowering youth with the experiences they need to succeed in the future.

Turn Around Columbus hopes to inspire students to be the change in the community and empower them to build a positive self identity. They hold free Saturday activities every week to teach elementary school students different agriculture lessons as well as, life lessons for the future.

“They’re smart, you know, and they get real intrigued by doing stuff with their hands or like seeing bees firsthand and they retain that information and they talk about it as new experiences,” said Irene Shaver, Board Member of Turn Around Columbus.

The Mallard Family Foundation brought “Honey I’m Home” to the Turn Around Columbus’ orchard. “Honey I’m Home” donated 60 thousand bees today that Turn Around Columbus hopes to use to sell honey from their farm.

“I was very excited to see the kids participate. It sounded like a lot of them did their homework so that made my heart happy. I am just glad that they are able to learn about agriculture because that is a much needed element in our neighborhoods and in our community,” said Radiah Mallard, Trustee of the Mallard Family Foundation.

Shaver credits the success of Turn Around Columbus to all the help the organization receives from partners like the Mallard Family Foundation, Fort Valley State University, Tuskegee University and many others.

They plan to continue building new features on their 10 acres of land such as a storage shed, garden beds and a portable greenhouse.