Crenshaw holds rally at Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL) – United States Representative, Dan Crenshaw, made a stop here in the valley this afternoon to energize Georgia voters.

Republicans showed their support for United States Representative, Dan Crenshaw on Saturday afternoon at Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse here in Columbus. Alabama’s Senator-Elect, Tommy Tuberville, was expected to make an appearance at the event Saturday, but had to cancel last minute. Crenshaw engaged the crowed with laughter and political commentary and says he is confident about the election ahead.

“I feel optimistic, I mean we see a lot of energy on the ground. I like what I saw on the politics poling.. looks like both republicans are ahead,” Crenshaw said.

Once the rally was over, excited attendees in the crowd were allowed to come inside to take pictures with Rep. Crenshaw. His rally was all in an effort to get voters energized ahead of Georgia’s run-off races. Early voting is taking place right now here in Muscogee County and for a full list of early voting locations go to WRBL.com