Crews searching for man in Chattahoochee River Monday evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Battalion Chief Bryan Watson with Columbus Fire and EMS says a man did not resurface after going under in the Chattahoochee River.

Watson believes the man to be a 23-year-old Hispanic man. Watson adds he and at least two of his friends were in the water, just under the 13th St. bridge. Columbus Fire and EMS got the call of a possible drowning at 5:55 p.m. EDT. Watson tells News 3 another man went under the water, tried to save his friend’s life, but unfortunately failed.

The deceased’s identity is being withheld at this time. Watson says he served in the military and was visiting Columbus for the 4th of July holiday.

Five divers searched the waters to find the body. However, diving efforts were suspended Monday night shortly before 8 p.m. Watson says the man was not wearing a personal flotation device.

