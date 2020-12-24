CSU Chief of Staff Dr. Ed Helton retires after 18-years of service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After almost 20 years of service, Columbus State University’s Dr. Ed Helton, the current chief of staff, is retiring.

A graduate of Samford University with his bachelor’s in communication and English, and a master’s in philosophy and religion, Helton continued his education to receive a doctor of divinity degree from Judson College, as well as completing the Executive Education Certificate program from Harvard University’s Kennedy School.

Before working in higher education, Helton was an associate minister to Southside Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., Helton

Helton has served Columbus State since 2002, when he began teaching as an adjunct professor of philosophy. From there, Helton’s duties expanded to serving as a CSU Leadership Institute consultant in 2004.

As he consulted with the Leadership Institute, Helton’s role developed into executive director of leadership and client relations, then assistant vice president for leadership development.

Through Helton’s leadership, the Forum, a signature event of the Leadership Institute expanded to make CSU a subject-matter expert in leadership development and executive coaching, according to a statement from the university.

“So many areas of Columbus State University have benefited from Ed Helton’s leadership during the past two decades,” said President Chris Markwood. “Ed has been a consummate professional in his service as chief of staff, not to mention an incredible ambassador for the university throughout his entire CSU career.”

In July 2019, Helton began serving as CSU’s chief of staff. After assuming the role, Helton has worked with the president’s Executive Leadership Team, helped to prioritize the university’s strategic initiatives, policy matters, and goals for the future, as well as representing President Markwood in a variety of internal and community roles.

Honoring Helton for his years of service, 2020 saw Columbus State establish the E.D. Helton Servant Leadership Scholarship. In 2019, then-commanding general of Fort Benning, Maj. Gen. Gary Brito, presented Helton with the Commander’s Award for Public Service.

“My best jobs were my first job and my last job — and that’s an incredible way to bookend a career,” Helton told a group of CSU coworkers celebrating his retirement.

Following Helton’s retirement, CSU’s Associate Provost Dr. Ronald Williams will serve as the university’s new chief of staff.