CSU international students thrive off campus during pandemic

COLUMBUS Ga. ( WRBL) -The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping CSU’s international students from their pursuit of higher learning.

Since the pandemic, Columbus State University has seen an increase in their international student’s participation rate. Director of Admissions Kristin Williams is glad international students are able to participate more.

“We saw an increase in participation because things were moved virtually, so items like our discovery days, our regular campus information sessions. International students were able to participate right along side our domestic students because it had moved virtually and they can rearrange their schedules to attend,” Williams said.

Some international students chose to stay in their home countries for the remainder of the semester. Those students are able to attended their classes virtually.

“We did have some of our international students travel home and opted not to renter the U.S., but they were able to continue their courses virtually. So they were taking the CSU courses back in their home country. So its been nice because we’ve still been able to keep in touch, were so thankful for technology, through zoom and social media platforms that are available,” Williams said.

Williams is looking forward to seeing the remainder of international students back on CSU’s campus in the spring. International students are encouraged to return to campus when they feel comfortable.

“It saddens us that not everyone was able to return when they expected, but we’re looking forward to many of those students returning back to campus in the spring,” Williams said.

To keep admission rates high, CSU is offering daily virtual information sessions. Inquiring students can also go through Calendly to set up a time to meet virtually with admission counselors. Counselors can walk perspective students through the admissions process.

For Columbus Sates College application week all undergraduate application fees will be waived until Nov. 27.