“Cure Diabetes Week” announced Monday at news conference

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The last week in September has been set aside to raise awareness about diabetes in Columbus.

A former Georgia Tech football player, who suffers from disease, was at Monday’s news conference announcing the dates for “Cure Diabetes Week.” Rudy Allen believes a cure is a reachable goal.

“With the proper medical attention,this thing can be beat and that’s our goal to set fourth in the several weeks to make this community aware of this disease and how they can partner with us to tackle this disease,” says Rudy Allen.

Cure Diabetes week will culminate on Saturday, September 30 with the annual “Walk for a Cure” at Golden Park.