CVCC Announces 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees

PHENIX CITY, Al.(WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College has announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees.

They are Russell County School Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley in the area of Distinguished Service, Mike Bunn, Distinguished Alumni, and Loretta Rosanne Cobb, Distinguished Athlete.

Cobb will also be inducted into The Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in February. Cobb made her basketball debut at Marshall Middle School, where she was one of three girls selected to play on the boy’s team as a starter in the seventh and eighth grades. After high school, she then went on to play for Chattahoochee Valley Community College from 1981-1983.

The three honorees will be inducted at CVCC’s annual awards banquet on March 10th.