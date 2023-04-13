PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Recent Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) inductees from Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) said that their school’s chapter made a huge impact on their lives. Alexis Becker and Antonio Davis, both 20, joined the ranks of PTK in an open ceremony held on April 4.

“Being a part of [an] organization is going to help us grow within our field,” said Davis, who is currently studying welding. Gesturing toward Becker seated next to him, Davis elaborated. “We have two years of college right now; we can use PTK to help us gain a scholarship to another college and stuff like that,” he said.

Both students maintained GPAs of 3.5 or higher and full-time student status to be invited into PTK, the official two-year college honor society. According to CVCC’s Dean and PTK Advisor Vickie Williams, most of the 22 students inducted this year had GPAs between 3.8 and 4.0.

Becker, a basketball player on CVCC’s women’s team, said that she is currently applying to colleges for a degree in kinesiology, but her selections have changed as a result of a recent knee injury. The student-athlete tore her ACL and meniscus in Sept. 2022 but did not have surgery until almost February of this due to challenges arranging an operation.

“I tell you guys, it’s been rough, especially with my injury this year but just, like, knowing the little meetups we do with the PTK and just seeing people has helped me just keep my spirits up,” said Becker.

For Davis, attending two-year college has made all the difference. He said, “In life, you may not know where you want to go – and I thought I was supposed to go somewhere in the Air Force, but God has better plans.”

Becker, Williams, and Davis pose for pictures in front of CVCC’s Instructional and Performing Arts Center. Photo provided by Olivia Yepez.

Becker, Williams, and Davis pose for pictures inside CVCC’s Instructional and Performing Arts Center. Photo provided by Olivia Yepez.

Davis currently works at Publix and as the school’s mascot Captain CV and said that he would encourage anyone to seek out answers for what they want in life. He said he wasn’t sure of his direction when he started at CVCC but is leaving with the goal to pursue a four-year business degree and a passion for photography.

According to Williams, the students’ tenacity is what sticks out most about this year’s inductees. She noted that many PTK students must do a lot of advanced planning for their educations and often manage a myriad of other obligations.

“I just think it’s important for our students to realize what a joy it is to have them here,” Williams said. She added that this year’s induction was especially poignant as the first open PTK induction at CVCC since 2019.

CVCC’s Alpha Theta Rho chapter of PTK has initiatives including community service, leadership development and funding field trips for students to tour four-year colleges such as Auburn University, Columbus State University, Troy University and the University of Alabama, amongst others.