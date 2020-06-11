CVCC offering Summer Term II courses and assistance with financial aid for Fall

PHENIX CITY, AL —If you missed registering for summer classes, there’s still time. Chattahoochee Valley Community College offers term II or mini-term courses online. “The mini-term is designed for students to complete coursework in a shorter period of time,” said Dr. Tim Harrison, Dean of Students and College Services. “Registration is going on now and will last until the first day of class, June 29.”

“These shorter sessions are ideal for students for a variety of reasons,” said Dr. Chantae Calhoun, Dean of Instruction. “Whether a student needs to take a prerequisite for a course needed in an upcoming semester, or wants to take a course for advancement closer to degree completion, our term II courses could meet their needs. The summer classes are conducted online, and our instructors do a fantastic job of staying connected to our students even in the online format.”

Classes include Customer Service, CPR, and a variety of levels of math, including Calculus, just to name a few. A full listing of courses is available on the College’s website at CV.EDU.

CVCC is also gearing up for fall by providing assistance to help current and potential students apply for financial aid. The College is hosting virtual Free Application for Federal Student Assistance (FAFSA) Days. Those interested can make an appointment with the financial aid office to receive virtual one-on-one help with completing the FAFSA application. The event, FAFSA Days, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“We normally have a couple of FAFSA nights on campus, but our campus is currently closed to students and visitors.,” said Susan Bryant, Director of Financial Aid. “CVCC staff and faculty continue to provide services to our students and the community. As we prepare for the fall, planning virtual sessions gives us the opportunity to meet the needs of our students and potential students while social distancing. If you are seeking to apply for the FAFSA, this session is designed to give some insight through a one-on-one Zoom session or another format,” said Susan Bryant, Director of Financial Aid. “We are here to help.”

For more information, please contact the financial aid office at 334.291.4914. To register for summer term II, email admissions at admissions@cv.edu or call 334-291-4929.