CVS Health gives $40K grant to Feeding the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Feeding the Valley was awarded a $40,000 grant from CVS Health as part of the company’s efforts to help build healthier communities across the United States.

“During this extraordinary time as we navigate through a global pandemic, food insecurity is on the rise nationwide. Feeding America estimates that 50 million people in the United States are now food insecure. Feeding the Valley is distributing 53% more food during this health crisis and serving people who have never needed our assistance before. These grant funds from CVS Health will help us provide food to families experiencing these hardships,” said Frank Sheppard, President & CEO, “We are very grateful to receive this grant from CVS Health and appreciate their commitment to support the communities they serve.”

The grant received by the local non-profit is expected to provide up to 240,000 meals to families in the 18 counties served through several food programs in the area which assist individuals, families, children, seniors, and the disabled, according to a release by Feeding the Valley.

“As a pharmacy innovation company, we are committed to helping people on their path to better health. We are proud to support organizations that increase access to quality health care because we know their efforts are critical to delivering better community health,” said Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health. “We are pleased to support the work that Feeding the Valley does in the community and we look forward to working with them to fulfill their program’s mission.”