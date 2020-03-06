Daddy Daughter Dance in Columbus planned for Saturday, March 14

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The 2020 8th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance is happening Saturday, March 14, in Columbus.

The event will be held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center– and fathers and daughters of all ages are invited!

Debra Porch and Seven Weaver stopped by “News 3 Midday” to discuss the event.

Tickets are $20 dollars when purchased in advance online through Eventbrite. Additionally, tickets are being sold at Daphne’s Bridal Boutique and The Nappy Root Barber Shop. The day of the event, tickets cost $25 at the door.

Money raised benefits Family Strong. The organization awards scholarships to high school students, plans family events, and promotes early literacy.