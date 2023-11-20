COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus is set to host its 18th Annual Turkey giveaway and is inviting local families in need to participate.

The giveaway is scheduled for Tuesday and local families will have two opportunities to receive turkeys along with side items.

The first 125 families to arrive at each location will be served. Doors will open at :

10 a.m. at Phenix City Elementary School located at 2307 South Railroad in Phenix City, Alabama.

2 p.m. at the Frank Chester Recreation Center located at 1441 Benning Drive in Columbus.

Participants will all have the opportunity to watch a cooking demonstration along with the food giveaway.