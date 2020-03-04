Davis Broadcasting to celebrate Women’s History month with an empowerment walk at Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Some Columbus residents are getting ready for a great way to kick off women’s history month with the Women’s Empowerment Walk happening this Saturday, March 7.

The event will be held from 8 am – 11 am at the Peachtree Mall for all ages, for its eighth year running.

The free event requires no registration with door prizes and two tickets to the sold out luncheon on March 13.

“I know it says it’s a women’s walk, but it’s not just exclusive to women. Everyone in the city is invited,” said Shorty Mack from Davis Broadcasting.

The event will also include exercise demonstrations from workout experts to help participants stay fit.