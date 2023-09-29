COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Delta Development Foundation, Inc. announced on Friday it will host a Community Farmers Market & Resource Fair on Saturday and invites Columbus locals to attend.

The event is scheduled to be held at Dorthy Heights Elementary School’s front parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon and is free and open to citizens located in the tri-city area.

The organization says the event will run on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies are available. The event will feature free resources including health screenings, information, music, fruits and vegetables, giveaways, and more!