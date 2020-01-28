Demolition of run-down buildings almost complete

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The demolition of run-down properties in Columbus is almost complete.

In July 2019, Columbus City Council handed the Director of Inspections and Codes, John Hudgison, $1 million to get rid of the run-down buildings in the area.

“We identified through the Mayor’s Office properties that we knew we had problems with. The only concern we had was unfortunately just due to budget constraints we didn’t have the money to go ahead and take care of those properties,” says Hudgison.

He recently gave an update to the councilors about the project, called “Clean up Columbus”. He showed them before and after pictures of the places that have been torn down.

Hudgison says properties that they’ve had on the list for years were finally torn down. Since August, they’ve completed 18 of the 21 places that needed to be torn down, plus three trailer parks.

Hudgison says they’ve spent roughly $849,000 so far. The average cost to tear a building down is about $11,000 to $12,000. That cost depends on a number of things the department has to assess before they can begin the demolition process.

“We are currently processing another 10 houses that we want to keep moving forward with. We are also working with the community development block grant on a property on Victory Drive that’s a larger structure as well, that we’d like to be able to clear as well. So at least one more big structure and at least another set of at least ten more houses before the end of the fiscal year,” Hudgison.

The department planted a notice sign on the properties that were on a list to be demolished.

“A lot of citizens will start to notice that these things are improving in their neighborhoods because they see that the city is serious about demolition and derelict structures,” Hudgison says.