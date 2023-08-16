MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office commended a deputy on Wednesday after she saved a mother and two-month-old infant from a possible watery end on the Columbus River Walk.

According to MCSO, on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received numerous calls about a female on Facebook Live who appeared distraught on the Columbus River Walk and threatened to jump into the water with her two-month-old infant.

MSCO says Deputy Aliyah Miller usually goes on daily walks for her lunch break, and on Wednesday, she chose to walk by the Columbus River Walk. During her walk, Deputy Miller noticed the distraught woman and a Columbus Police Officer walking toward the woman.

Deputy Miller immediately realized the woman had a baby and was threatening to jump into the water with the infant. MCSO says Deputy Miller was able to talk to the woman, calm her down and get the baby to safety, while the CPD officer ensured the woman received assistance.

Deputy Miller stayed with the infant until a family member arrived. MCSO says that Columbus Fire and EMS allowed Miller and the baby to stay in the air condition of one of their vehicles since the weather has been extremely hot.

Sheriff Greg Countryman thanked all who were involved to ensure the safety of the woman and infant stating, “I want to commend Deputy Miller, the Columbus Police Department, and Columbus Fire and EMS on a job well done! Thanks to your quick thinking and response time, they prevented a tragedy from occurring today. Your dedication to going above and beyond the call of duty is what we should all strive to achieve each and every day.”