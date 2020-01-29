Development timeline for the planned new VA Clinic in Columbus

On Wednesday News 3 reported that a new Veterans Administration clinic will be built in North Columbus.

It is going at the intersection of River Road and Mobley Road, according to U.S. Federal Properties principal Rick Baier.

It should take two years to get the new clinic open.

July 2013 — Veterans Administration and its consultants do studies and select an area of Columbus accessible to VA clients. A developer will invest and build a new 50,0000 square foot clinic. New VA clinics are being built and proposed in Birmingham,Ala., Jacksonville, Fla., Hinesville, Ga., and Savannah.

August 7, 2013 — VA representatives come to Columbus to tour sites in area selected by VA. Developers also in town looking at sites.

October 22, 2014 — Conference in Columbus where VA and Consultant review bid process.VA notifies developers of approved sites.Developers do soil and other studies,do site plans for sites and prepare fully engineered plans for 70,000 square foot building.

December 1, 2014 — Bids were due.

March 5, 2015 — VA/Consultant narrow list of bid proposals to U.S. Federal Properties, Hokanson Companies, Inc.EDT and JTW Development, LLC. They all used a 13-acre site at River and Mobley Roads.

February 4, 2016 — VA notifies Developers that they will stop process and start over in Columbus.

September 13, 2018 — Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that the former Blue Cross and Blue Shield office site on Warm Springs Road was selected to construct a $62.4 million outpatient VA clinic. Construction was reportedly to begin in early 2019, with an estimated completion by spring 2021.

Summer 2019 — VA decides not to use Blue Cross and Blue Shield office site and looks for other options.

January 23, 2020 — U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Columbus, tells a townhall in Georgia that a decision on VA site has been made and will be announced in coming days. He says developers have been notified.

January 29, 2020 — Rick Baier, Principal at U.S. Federal Properties Co. LLC says the VA Clinic in North Columbus is expected to be completed in 24 months.