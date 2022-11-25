COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Inside the classroom of 20 eager little Kindergarten students, we find a remarkable teacher, ready to take on the challenge of teaching our future scientists and engineers.

Anna Benton is thrilled to be teaching at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy. Dimon, A STEM certified school, focuses on a STEM curriculum. Benton plans hands on lessons that will challenge her students’ minds, but will also allow them to have fun in the process.

One favorite activity for her students is the outside garden. Here her students can learn about horticulture from a hands-on perspective. Benton was excited and explained how the grant more STEM supplies are needed

“We do a lot of STEM activities at Dimon. We incubate chickens every year, and I really need a chicken coop actually so that is going towards our chicken coop,” said Benton.

Benton wins a 600 dollar grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge. if you would like to nominate a deserving teacher click here.