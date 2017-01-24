Director inspired to create movie based on friend’s struggle

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Fast-moving glacier threatens valley in Mont Blanc massif
Top Stories
Homeless man pleads guilty to Minnesota synagogue fire
Valley Rescue opens applications for free Christmas food, toys
Thousands working at new American Airlines home in Texas
Alabama woman charged after trying to run over deputy
Video
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
PrepZone Performance of the Week: Peter Jakes & Charlie Dixon
Top Stories
Web Extra: Former Dawgs Break Down UGA vs Notre Dame
Northside Off To Slow Start
Time For College Football Playoff Expansion?
Florida football player in ICU after collapsing during game
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking
Top Stories
Dead raccoon confirmed to have rabies in Enterprise
LaGrange to establish sister city in China
Truck stuck under bridge but no injuries, police say
United Way program offers easy access to opioid addiction information
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 4
Search
Search
Search
Director inspired to create movie based on friend’s struggle
Community News
by:
Cody Nickel
Posted:
Jan 24, 2017 / 05:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Sep 19, 2019 / 04:35 PM EDT
Latest Videos
Web Extra: Former Dawgs Break Down UGA vs Notre Dame
Sharks, mountain lions, and space technology: Caught on Camera!
Growing concerns regarding vaping health consequences
Air balloon scare, an 11-year-old prodigy, and a hotel way up in the air!
Suspects, superstars, and sudden splashes: Caught on Camera!
White nationalists hold pro-Trump rally in Dahlonega
A robber, an athlete, and a bear!
Caught on camera: Manatees frolicking in Greenwood Creek
Still Serving Veterans celebrates Phenix City office expansion
Beyond the Moon
Beyond the Moon: 50 Years to the Future
Beyond the Moon: Living Legend
Beyond the Moon: From the Moon to Mars
Remembering D-Day
Remembering D-Day: Across the Field of History
Remembering D-Day: Forged in Fire
Remembering D-Day: The Man Who Won the War
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Faith and Film: The River City
Faith and Film: The Power of Prayer
More Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
A meeting of XC cross country minds
Fort Benning wild fire out but a few areas are still smoldering
Talking STEAM to MLK Elementary 4th graders
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Look up to the sky: You can spot the International Space Station tonight
Harvest moon to appear on Friday the 13th
Weather Facts: The Heat Index
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
What is the autumnal equinox?
What is the water cycle?
What is the ‘wedge’?
PrepZone
PrepZone Performance of the Week: Peter Jakes & Charlie Dixon
Northside Off To Slow Start
PrepZone Week 5: Georgia Highlights
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Bösendorfer 280VC Vienna Concert grand piano will grace the Gogue at Grand Opening Festival
The Gogue Performing Arts Center preparing for Grand Opening Festival
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT TO HEADLINE GOGUE CENTER GRAND OPENING FESTIVAL
Trending Stories
Help Columbus police unmask the killer of a convenience store worker
Tropical Storm Karen, Hurricane Lorenzo churning in Atlantic
Doctor accused of performing abortion on wrong woman
VIDEO: Mother of slain convenience store clerk says son did everything robber asked
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Meriwether County
Don't Miss
Man shot in leg during attempted armed robbery in Lagrange
A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking
Dead raccoon confirmed to have rabies in Enterprise
Five Auburn students win scholarships from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, Lee County Farmers Federation
Volunteers for House of Heroes and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to support a local veteran
Muscogee County sheriff knew store clerk murder victim as a friend of her family
Ex-Police officer seeks immunity in shooting death of fleeing man
Tweets by wrblnews3