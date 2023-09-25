COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL’s Crystal Whitman interviewed Annie Davis with the Domestic RoundTable Inc. to discuss the organization’s upcoming event for domestic violence awareness.

October is Domestic Violence Prevention Month and the Domestic RoundTable Inc. wants to use this upcoming month not only to educate locals about domestic violence but also to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and highlight those who have survived and are now thriving.

The organization has scheduled multiple events throughout October to spread awareness about domestic violence. Below is a list of events the Domestic RoundTable Inc. invites Columbus locals to attend.