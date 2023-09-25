COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL’s Crystal Whitman interviewed Annie Davis with the Domestic RoundTable Inc. to discuss the organization’s upcoming event for domestic violence awareness.
October is Domestic Violence Prevention Month and the Domestic RoundTable Inc. wants to use this upcoming month not only to educate locals about domestic violence but also to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and highlight those who have survived and are now thriving.
The organization has scheduled multiple events throughout October to spread awareness about domestic violence. Below is a list of events the Domestic RoundTable Inc. invites Columbus locals to attend.
- Oct. 3 – A Candlelight Vigil that will take place at Woodruff Riverfront Park located at 1000 Bay Ave. starting at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 – Candid Conversations: A Male’s Perspective, which features Christopher Elliot and James Freeman. This event is a Zoom meeting that starts at 12 p.m. The meeting ID is 427 001 2585 and the password for the meeting is 247247.
- Oct. 7 – Movie Showing: What’s Love Got To Do With It? at the Columbus Public Library located at 3000 Macon Rd. starting at 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 24 – Panel Discussion featuring Mechelle Virgin, Chavala Robinson, Sarah Holiday and Kim Wright. The panel discussion while be held via Zoom starting at 12 p.m. The meeting ID is 427 001 2585 and the password is 247247.