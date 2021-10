UPDATE (5:04 a.m.) – Georgia Power has arrived on scene.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department has a portion of 13th street blocked off from what appears to be a down power line.



The portion of the street that lies between the Veterans road and Third Avenue is blocked off.



Our reporter can see a power line is laying across this section of 13th street near the Midas closest to the Veterans road intersection.

News 3 has reached out to Columbus PD for more information.