Downtown streets in Auburn to close for Cheers on the Corner this Friday

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Some of the streets in downtown Auburn will be closed this Friday for the annual Cheers on the Corner event.

Organizers say from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on July 30, College Street will be closed from Thach to Tichenor avenues, and Magnolia Avenue will be closed from Wright to Gay streets. Additionally, parking in theses areas will not be available.

This is the fifth year for Cheers on the Corner. The the food and beverage tasting event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Attendees can expect more than 20 stops in which they can enjoy a savory bite paired with a refreshing beverage sample.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 the day of, and you must be 21 or older to buy them. Organizers say the event has been a sell-out in the past.

During the event, an entertainment district will be in effect, allowing attendees to consume alcoholic beverages outside within perimeters of the event.

Organizers say both beverages and containers must be obtained from participating downtown businesses.