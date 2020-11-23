Drive-Through Early Thanksgiving at the Columbus Civic Center feeds families in need

Volunteers prepare individual Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2020. With a fall surge of coronavirus infections gripping the U.S., many Americans are forgoing tradition and getting creative with celebrations. (AP Photo/Kathy Young)

Columbus Ga.(WRBL)- The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Feeding the Valley to host the first annual Thanksgiving food drive, just two days before Thanksgiving.

The Nov. 23 food drive ran for three hours, starting at 9 a.m. and gave families essential food for the holiday season. Feeding the Valley donated the food for the event.

Each family will receive one box of food. The boxes of food contain, eggs, apples, crackers and more. All participants will remain in their cars while the food is distributed, the food drive was open to all citizens in the Columbus area.

Nixon Patterson, the event coordinator at the Civic Center is glad he and his team were able to help families that are need this Thanksgiving.

“For me, during this trying time, during a pandemic during the holiday season. The community is asking for help and I’m proud to say that we here at the Columbus Civic Center is apart of that help,” Patterson said.