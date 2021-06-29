Drive thru COVID-19 vaccination event at Phenix City church

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A special drive thru COVID-19 vaccine event will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Phenix City, Ala.

On Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The East Central Public Health District will be giving out COVID-19 vaccinations at the church at 1 Nuckols Road.

They will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine first doses to anyone ages 12 and up. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be offered July 31. The East Central Public Health District is asking that you bring your insurance card if available.

In a news release The Alabama Department of Public Health encouraged “everyone who is eligible for the vaccine or for those who have questions about the vaccine to come by and get vaccinated.”

For more information visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.