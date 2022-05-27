COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 is On Your Side, and proud to help fight food insecurity in our community, by taking part in a food donation event called Drive Away Hunger.

It’s happening Friday, May 27, 2022, at Kia AutoSport in Columbus. The address is 7041 Whittlesey Blvd.

Hunger can affect people from all walks of life. Many Georgians are one job loss or medical crisis away from food insecurity, but some people, including children, seniors, and rural Georgians are at the greatest risk. Join Kia Autosport for a month of giving across the Chattahoochee Valley!

We are collecting donations for non-perishable food items such as:

Peanut Butter

Canned Beans

Pasta

Rice

Canned Vegetables

Canned Soup

Canned Fruit

Or you can make a monetary donation.

The Drive to End Hunger runs until 6:30 p.m.