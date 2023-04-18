COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — People may drop off unused or expired drugs at Columbus Health Department on April 22 safely and anonymously.

The Columbus Health Department will partner with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department to hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drugs will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” said Jessica Ricks, Opioid and Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the West Central Health District. “The Drug Take Back is a community-wide effort, to help prevent misuse and overdose of these drugs.”

During the last Drug Take Back in October 2022, 324 tons of unused medications were collected at 4,902 collection sites across the United States. That total includes approximately 700 pounds collected in the Columbus area.

The Health Department has advised:

Locate all medications in your household and ensure that they are securely stored.

Identify which medicines are unwanted and/or have expired dates.

Label identified medications that indicate disposal.

Bring unwanted medications to the event.

According to the Health Department, Narcan, the drug that reduces opioid overdose, will be available at the event free of charge.

For more information on opioid and substance abuse prevention, visit Health Department website.