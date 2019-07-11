E-scooters may be coming to Uptown Columbus



One of the main topics on the agenda for the city council meeting was whether electric scooters will be making their way to Columbus.

Representatives from Uptown Columbus, Limebike Transportation Company, and the city presented to city councilors their plan to bring E-scooters to the Uptown area for a 90-day trial.

Councilors expressed their concerns regarding public safety and the bikes leaving Uptown and being left around town in neighborhoods. City planning director Rick Jones says he understands the councilors’ concerns, but he believes this could be a great alternative for folks working or traveling in that area.

“We’ll see how it works out for 90 days and if it’s positive, it has the emergence in the Uptown area, if the residents in the area like it maybe we can go forward with it. We realize it kind of more so thrashes out the terms of seeing what kind of potential problems we may have, what kind of needs we may have, what we would have to do to address them to make sure it really works well for us all,” Jones said.

If Council approves the trial, they plan to start off with 300 E-scooters.