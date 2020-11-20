 

Eagle Ridge Academy Teacher Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Sara Mack, a third grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Academy, won the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award this week.

She was nominated by Chasity Ingram:

‘I’m nominating Mrs. Sara Mack simply because she’s the best! My son loves her class. She has made  learning so much fun her students though times have been trying. Her lessons are very engaging.  I am a teacher myself and I just love her passion, enthusiasm and positivity. I’ve gotten ideas from her to use in my classroom. She deserves this recognition.’

