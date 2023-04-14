COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keep Columbus Beautiful will celebrate Earth Day on April 22, and has announced many activities throughout the next week.

Earth Day is celebrated each year to raise awareness about the environment and promotes conservation and sustainability. Community members can play their part by engaging in some of the Earth Week activities.

Earth Week activities will begin on Monday, April 17 and end on Saturday, April 22.

The schedule of the events is as follows:

Monday, April 17: Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission Mayor’s Inaugural Golf Tournament

Tuesday, April 18: Recycle at Work Day!

Wednesday, April 19: Bring Your Own Grocery Bag Day!

Thursday, April 20: Save Energy Day!

Friday, April 21: Drive-thru Personal Paper Shred Day! (The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 22: Community Cleanup Effort of Beallwood Neighborhood (The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon.)

For more details on these events, visit the Keep Columbus Clean website.