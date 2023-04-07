COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As Easter Sunday approaches, various Columbus churches and businesses are set to host egg hunts and other Easter-related activities.

Events are on both Saturday and Sunday, at a wide range of times, and cater toward children and families of all ages.

Easter Egg Hunt (Columbus, GA)

Church on the Trail

Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m.

“We want to welcome children, ages 1 through 11 to participate. Reservations are required, so please contact Sheryl Wright today!”

Information

Easter Bunny Brunch (Columbus, GA)

Hudson’s At Main Street

“Come join us for Brunch at Hudson’s At Main Street and take family pictures in front of our Easter backdrop with our Easter Bunny! Easter bunny will be here from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

Information

Easter Egg Hunt 2023 (Columbus, GA)

Liberty Baptist Church

Saturday, April 8, at noon.

“Easter is almost here which means get ready to hunt for those Easter Eggs! On April 8th at 12 p.m. Liberty Baptist Church will be having their annual Easter Egg Hunt.”

Information

Easter Egg Hunt (Omaha, GA)

Florence Marina State Park

Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 2 p.m.

“Join us to hunt easter eggs around the park! Ages 1-5 starts at 1:00 Ages 5-12 starts at 1:15 Meet at the Kirbo Interpretive Center.”

Information

Easter Kids’ Juice and Paint (Columbus, GA)

J.R. Crickets Columbus

Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Kids’ menu, free kids’ drink, golden egg hunt, games.”

Information

Free Easter Eggstravganza at the White House Ranch (Warm Springs, GA)

White House Ranch

Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 5 p.m.

“Bring your Easter basket and camera for a fun, family-oriented Easter Egg Hunt with activities for children. Beginning at 1:00 p.m., four egg hunts will be held for children ages 0-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-8 years and 9-10 years.”

Information

Outdoor Easter (Midland, GA)

Church on the Trail

Sunday, April 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Come join us for an Outdoor Easter experience on April 9th at 10:30 a.m.!”

information

Annual Easter in the Park (Columbus, GA)

Lakebottom Park

Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m.

“Friend and family Easter in the Park. Bring side/meats! Colored eggs and candy eggs for the kids hunt! Brings chairs, tents and blankets! if you invite someone, make sure then need to bring the same.”

Information

FAA Annual Easter Picnic (Columbus, GA)

Oxbow Meadow Pavillion

Sunday, April 9, at 4 p.m.

“FAA Members! Come join us on our Annual Easter Picnic.”

Information