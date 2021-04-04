Easter tradition continues in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After having to cancel their annual Easter on Broad service last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Baptist Church was able to hold their holiday service on Broadway this Sunday morning.

A large crowd gathered with lawn chairs, blankets and coffee to help them enjoy the service on this chilly, but clear Easter morning.

The service took place on a stage and the pastor and musicians had mics to make sure the entire crowd could hear their holiday service.

First Baptist Church City Minister Brandon Strozier said it was beautiful to be able to celebrate the Holy Day with the community.

“It’s been so hard… the last couple of months and essentially the last year,” said Strozier. “We had to cancel this event last year. It’s been such a gift to gather tentatively and carefully and it just reminds us of how much we need community… how much we need each other.”

On Friday, First Baptist hosted an “American Idol” themed event to kickoff the Easter weekend.

This is their third annual Easter on Broad event.